Robert Grubb III MD
Surgeon - Urologist
VA Charleston health care
Dr. Grubb is a provider at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System.
Dr. Robert L. Grubb is an urologist in Charleston, South Carolina and is affiliated with multiple hospitals in the area, including MUSC Health-University Medical Center and Ralph H. Johnson Veterans Affairs Medical Center. He received his medical degree from Emory University School of Medicine and has been in practice for more than 20 years. He has expertise in treating kidney removal surgery, surgical removal of the bladder, among other conditions - see all areas of expertise.