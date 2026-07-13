Robert E Peyser

Dr. Robert Peyser is a board-certified ophthalmologist who has been providing comprehensive eye care in the Charleston area since 1983. He treats a range of conditions including cataracts, glaucoma, and diabetic eye disease. Dr. Peyser completed his undergraduate studies at Emory University and earned his medical degree from Emory University School of Medicine.



He then completed an internship in internal medicine at the University of Miami School of Medicine and a residency in ophthalmology at the Washington National Eye Center. Dr. Peyser maintains active privileges at several local hospitals and surgery centers, including Roper/St. Francis Healthcare System, Physicians Eye Surgery Center, Trident Hospital Eye Surgery Center, Ralph Johnson Veterans Administration Hospital, and Storm Eye Institute at the Medical University of South Carolina. He is a member of the American Academy of Ophthalmology, the Charleston Medical Society, and the Charleston Ophthalmology Society.