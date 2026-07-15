Robert M Christopher Jr

Dr. Robert Manning Christopher, Jr., is a board-certified anesthesiologist and internal medicine physician based in Charleston, South Carolina. He completed both his Doctor of Medicine (2006) and his residencies in Internal Medicine (2009) and Anesthesiology (2014) at the Medical University of South Carolina, and holds board certification in both specialties as well as Basic TEE certification. He earned his Bachelor of Science in Biology, Magna Cum Laude, from Wake Forest University, where he was inducted into Phi Beta Kappa.

Dr. Christopher currently practices as an anesthesiologist with Trident Anesthesia Group and continues to serve as a PRN hospitalist at East Cooper Medical Center. His earlier career included several years as a hospitalist at Trident Medical Center. His clinical interests center on regional anesthesia, and his academic work includes poster and oral presentations at national and regional meetings on topics such as BNP in obese patients and transient ST-segment elevation. He was recognized with the 2013 Faculty Excellence Award and is a member of the American Society of Anesthesiologists.

Beyond his clinical work, Dr. Christopher has a longstanding commitment to service, participating in medical mission trips across Latin America, Eastern Europe, and the United States, including extended stays in Guatemala and Ecuador. He completed a Spanish immersion program in Costa Rica to develop medical Spanish and has volunteered with organizations serving abused children, the homeless, and local youth. An Eagle Scout and former high school valedictorian, he enjoys surfing, wakeboarding, water and snow skiing, and speaking Spanish.