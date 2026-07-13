Rodney J. Schlosser, M.D. is the director of rhinology and sinus surgery at the nose and sinus center. After graduating from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and serving four years of active military duty in the U.S. Army, Dr. Schlosser received his medical degree from the Mayo Clinic. He then completed his ENT residency at the University of Virginia where he trained under the mentorship of Charles W. Gross, M.D. a nationally recognized sinus surgeon and pediatric otolaryngologist. After his residency, Dr. Schlosser completed an additional year of study during a fellowship devoted exclusively to the treatment of advanced sinus disease at the University of Pennsylvania with David W. Kennedy, M.D. one of the premiere sinus surgeons in the world.Dr. Schlosser has written a textbook on the management of sinus problems and more than 200 articles and chapters dealing with sinus and nasal topics. He regularly travels around the world to speak and teach courses on the latest techniques in endoscopic sinus surgery and computerized image-guided surgery. Dr. Schlosser focuses primarily on difficult adult and pediatric sinus cases, nasal obstruction, revision surgeries, sinonasal tumors