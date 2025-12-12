Since joining the VA in 2019, he has provided comprehensive anesthesia services to Veterans in the operating room and throughout the hospital, including procedural and non-OR anesthesia care.

In his role, Roger is responsible for delivering safe, patient-centered anesthesia care, managing perioperative assessment and monitoring, and collaborating closely with surgeons, nurses, and interdisciplinary teams to ensure optimal outcomes. His key focus areas include tailoring anesthesia plans to the unique needs of each Veteran, supporting complex surgical cases, and maintaining a calm, reassuring environment throughout the perioperative experience.

Roger is deeply passionate about serving those who have served our country. His philosophy of care is rooted in gratitude, respect, and a commitment to giving back. He views every interaction with a Veteran as an opportunity to honor their service through excellence, compassion, and professionalism.

Before joining the VA, Roger worked as a CRNA at Trident Medical Center in Charleston, South Carolina, beginning in 2013. Prior to becoming a nurse anesthetist, he practiced as a registered nurse starting in 2001 in Havre de Grace, Maryland, in the Emergency Department. Over the course of his nursing career, he has gained extensive experience across multiple states—including Maryland, Delaware, South Carolina, Kentucky, Washington, Hawaii, California, and Florida—working in emergency and intensive care settings that helped shape his skills and clinical versatility.

Roger earned his Nurse Anesthetist degree from the University of North Florida in 2012.

Outside of work, he enjoys spending time with his family, playing basketball, and traveling.

Education and Credentials