Dr. Miller is a Diagnostic Radiologist with fellowship subspeciality training in Musculoskeletal Radiology with the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System

Having joined the VA in 2019, Dr. Miller provides interpretation of MRI, CT, US, X-rays, ultrasound, and PET-CT to Veterans in Charleston, SC area.

Before joining the VA, Dr. Miller worked in a private radiology practice in Lafayette, LA, and has served as co-group manager of the Acadiana Radiology Group.

Dr. Miller earned a Doctorate of Medicine degree (MD) from Louisiana State University, New Orleans, followed by a Diagnostic Radiology residency at Oklahoma University School of Medicine in Oklahoma City, OK. He then completed a Musculoskeletal Radiology fellowship at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, SC.

Outside of work, Dr. Miller enjoys spending time with his family, including biking, walking, and boating. He is a paleontology and mineral buff, world traveler - 5 continents, and outdoor enthusiast - visiting nearly all 50 US states and most US National Parks. He is an avid reader of fiction and non-fiction and overall, an information junkie.

Education and Credentials :

Undergraduate: University of Chicago, Chicago, IL. BS Biological Sciences, 1997.

Graduate School: Tulane University, New Orleans, LA. Master’s Degree in Pharmacology, 2000.

Medical: Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center, New Orleans, LA. Doctorate of Medicine (MD), 2004.

Internship: Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center, University Medical Center, Lafayette, LA. Internal Medicine Preliminary Year, 2005.

Residency: Oklahoma University Health Sciences Center, Oklahoma City, OK. Diagnostic Radiology Residency 2009.

Fellowship: Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, SC. Musculoskeletal Radiology Fellowship, 2018.

Certifications: The American Board of Radiology 2009-present.