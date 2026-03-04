Ronnie Smith is the Associate Director at the Ralph H Johnson VA Medical Center. Mr. Smith was previously the Associate Director of the VA Tennessee Valley HCS

He previously served as Acting Associate Director there since January 2016. Mr. Smith also served as Assistant Director of TVHS starting in November 2014. At TVHS, Mr. Smith oversaw Logistics, Fiscal, Engineering, the Business Office including Community Care, Privacy, Environmental Management, Voluntary, Police, Comp & Pen, and executive oversight of CBOC services.

Mr. Smith served as the Health Systems Specialist to the Deputy Medical Center Director at the Portland VA Medical Center starting in 2010. The facility was awarded the VA Robert W. Carey Award for Excellence in 2013. During his time, Smith helped oversee the following services: Business Office, Finance, Facilities Management, Environmental Management, Quality and Performance, Human Resources, Voluntary Services, Logistics, Health Information Systems, and Purchased Care. Mr. Smith also served in roles as Acting Deputy Medical Center Director and Acting Assistant Director.

Mr. Smith joined the VA at the Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center in Augusta, Georgia as a resident in the VA Graduate Healthcare Administrative Training Program. There he also served in roles as a Budget Analyst, Business Manager/Project Manager in Engineering, and Staff Assistant to the Director and Assistant Director.

Mr. Smith earned a bachelor’s degree in Healthcare Management from the University of Alabama and Master’s Degrees in Business Administration and Health Administration from the University of Alabama at Birmingham. He is married with two wonderful daughters and a good, old beagle.