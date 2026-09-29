Roswell Sartwell, MBA, MA, is a Public Affairs Specialist with the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System in Charleston, South Carolina, where he supports stakeholder relations, community engagement, media relations, internal and external communications, and strategic storytelling across the health care system.

In his role, Roswell works with clinical and administrative leaders, Veterans, community organizations and employees to develop communications that highlight VA services, strengthen partnerships and connect Veterans with resources. His work spans media engagement, feature writing, social media, event and campaign planning, leadership communications and community outreach. He has led communications efforts supporting initiatives ranging from suicide prevention and Veteran homelessness to health care innovation, outreach events and major organizational milestones.

A U.S. Air Force Veteran, Sartwell served six years on active duty and brings that experience to his work serving fellow Veterans. He holds a Master of Business Administration and a Master of Arts in Strategic Communication, and is continuing his graduate education in human resource management. His professional development also includes Lean Six Sigma Yellow Belt and VA-accredited Stakeholder Partnership (vASP) certification.

Roswell is particularly interested in strengthening the connection between VA and the communities it serves through measurable engagement, thoughtful partnerships and communications that move beyond simply sharing information to creating meaningful interaction. He is also active in his local community, including service as an assistant den leader with a local Cub Scout pack and a musician for Seacoast Church - Summer's Corner.

Whether working behind the scenes to coordinate a campaign or standing in front of a community audience, Roswell approaches public affairs with the same goal: make VA more accessible, make the message meaningful and ensure Veterans know their community is there for them.