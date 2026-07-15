Roxane W Scott

Dr. Scott completed her undergraduate studies at Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. She earned her Doctor of Medicine degree from the Medical University of South Carolina, where she also completed her residency in Psychiatry and a fellowship in Child and Adolescent Psychiatry. She is board certified in Psychiatry by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology. Dr. Scott believes in partnering with patients and their families to provide collaborative, informed care that addresses not only their mental health, but their overall health and well-being as Veterans.

