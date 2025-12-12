Dr. Beyer is a gastroenterologist with the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System in Charleston, SC.

Having joined the VA in 2018, Dr. Beyer provides general GI care to Veterans in the Ralph H. Johnson VA in Charleston.

In this role, he is responsible for care of Veterans in inpatient and outpatient settings and is passionate about providing preventative and diagnostic care to the Veterans.

Dr. Beyer is also appointed at the Medical University of South Carolina and serves as the Associate Program Director of the GI fellowship program.

Dr. Beyer earned a Doctorate in Medicine from the University of Michigan, followed by internal medicine residency at the University of Alabama-Birmingham, and gastroenterology fellowship at SUNY Downstate in Brooklyn, NY.

Outside of work, he enjoys golfing, watching college football, and spending time with his family.

Education and Credentials (optional section if space allows)

Undergraduate: South Dakota State University, B.S. Biology, 2007

Medical/Graduate School: University of Michigan, M.D., 2011

Residency: University of Alabama-Birmingham, Internal Medicine, 2014

Fellowship: SUNY Downstate, Gastroenterology, 2018

Certifications: Internal Medicine Board, Gastroenterology Board