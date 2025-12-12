Ryan Beyer MD
Gastroenterologist
VA Charleston health care
Dr. Beyer is a gastroenterologist with the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System in Charleston, SC.
Having joined the VA in 2018, Dr. Beyer provides general GI care to Veterans in the Ralph H. Johnson VA in Charleston.
In this role, he is responsible for care of Veterans in inpatient and outpatient settings and is passionate about providing preventative and diagnostic care to the Veterans.
Dr. Beyer is also appointed at the Medical University of South Carolina and serves as the Associate Program Director of the GI fellowship program.
Dr. Beyer earned a Doctorate in Medicine from the University of Michigan, followed by internal medicine residency at the University of Alabama-Birmingham, and gastroenterology fellowship at SUNY Downstate in Brooklyn, NY.
Outside of work, he enjoys golfing, watching college football, and spending time with his family.
Education and Credentials (optional section if space allows)
Undergraduate: South Dakota State University, B.S. Biology, 2007
Medical/Graduate School: University of Michigan, M.D., 2011
Residency: University of Alabama-Birmingham, Internal Medicine, 2014
Fellowship: SUNY Downstate, Gastroenterology, 2018
Certifications: Internal Medicine Board, Gastroenterology Board