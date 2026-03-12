Dr. Ryne Johnson is a Prosthodontist and Chief of Dentistry at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System.

Medical School: University of Pennsylvania Dental

Residency: Tufts University - Prosthodontics

As a prosthodontist, with 39 years of clinical practice, I am able to provide cutting edge, complex dental care. Using the latest in digital, computer technology, in a world class facility, veterans are assured that they receive care comparable or better than what is available in the community.

Being a 'plugged-in all the time' guy fulfills my obligations as the dental chief. In my free time, I enjoy cooking, fly fishing, golfing and spending time with friends.