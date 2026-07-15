Samantha F Hansen

Dr. Samantha Hansen is a board-certified anesthesiologist and critical care intensivist practicing in Raleigh, North Carolina. She earned her Doctor of Medicine from the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and completed her internship in anesthesiology at the Medical University of South Carolina before advancing to Oregon Health Sciences University, where she trained through the Oregon Scholar Program in both anesthesia residency and critical care fellowship. She served as Chief Resident during her time at OHSU and holds board certifications in both Anesthesiology and Critical Care Medicine.

Since 2010, Dr. Hansen has practiced with American Anesthesiology of North Carolina, where she serves as an anesthesiologist, intensivist, and member of the cardiac team. She has held significant leadership roles, including Director and Vice Director of Critical Care, and was the founder and co-leader of the Anesthesia High Reliability Organization, reflecting a strong commitment to patient safety and quality of care. Her research and academic contributions span pediatric procedural sedation, neuro-oncology drug delivery, and anesthesia-related clinical topics, with published work and presentations before national societies including the Society of Pediatric Anesthesia and the American Association of Neurological Surgeons.

Dr. Hansen brings an unusual and distinctive background to medicine. Before her medical career, she earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Sculpture, Summa Cum Laude, from Syracuse University and completed a sculpture internship in Florence, Italy, as well as apprentice work as a mold-maker and patina artist. This blend of artistic precision and scientific rigor informs her approach to the highly detailed, high-stakes work of anesthesiology and critical care. Her honors include a Johns Hopkins research fellowship from the American Brain Tumor Association and recognition as a Rhodes Scholarship state finalist.