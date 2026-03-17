Samuel Howard MD
Psychiatrist
VA Charleston health care
Dr. Samuel Howard is a Psychiatrist at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System.
Medical School: Medical University of South Carolina
Residency: Psychology - Medical University of South Carolina
My main clinical sercive is I evaluate for and treat a wide range of psychiatric issues. The interventions I provide include medications and brief psychotherapy interventions. I also assist in coordination of mental health treatment.
In my free time I like to spend time with my family, woodworking, and running.