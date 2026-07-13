Sanford M Zeigler

Dr. Sanford Zeigler is an assistant professor of surgery in the Division of Cardiothoracic Surgery at MUSC, and Medical Director of the MUSC Cardiovascular ICU. He serves in the MUSC Aortic Center as Director of Thoracic Aortic Surgery.A native South Carolinian, Dr. Zeigler graduated from the University of the South with a B.A. in English Literature and was inducted into Phi Beta Kappa. He attended medical school at MUSC as a James B. Edwards Scholar, and then completed his integrated cardiothoracic surgery residency at the Stanford University Medical Center in Stanford, California. During his training, Dr. Zeigler operated at the Stanford University Medical Center, the Palo Alto VA hospital, Oakland Children's Hospital, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Kaiser Permanente Santa Clara, and the Santa Clara Valley Medical Center. During his training, he studied under some of the giants of cardiac and thoracic surgery, and developed a unique skill set for treated aortic aneurysms and dissectios with both open and endovascular approaches.Dr. Zeigler treats adults with both acquired and congenital heart and aortic disease, including coronary artery disease, aortic and mitral valve lesions, aortic dissection, and aortic aneurysms. He has a particular interest in aortic valve repair, aortic dissection, and surgical ablation of atrial fibrillation.