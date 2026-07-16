Sarah M Derrington

Dr. Derrington is a provider at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System.

Dr. Derrington is a Dermatologist with the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System in Charleston, SC performing and teaching resident dermatologic surgery. Having joined the VA in 2019, Dr. Derrington provides dermatologic surgery for skin cancers/cysts to Veterans in Charleston, SC.

In this role, she is responsible for skin surgeries and is passionate about providing quality and timely care to Veterans].

Before joining the VA, she was a medical student at MUSC and completed residency at Hofstra Northwell in NY. She currently owns and operates her private practice Derrington Dermatology in Summerville, SC.

Dr. Derrington earned a Medical Doctorate in Dermatology from the Medical University of SC (MUSC), followed by residency in NY at Hofstra Northwell.

Outside of work, she enjoys gardening, playing tennis, renovating historic houses, and spending time with her family.

Undergraduate: Brevard College, Health Science Studies, 2006

Medical/Graduate School: MUSC, Medical Doctorate, 2014

Residency/Fellowship: Hofstra Northwell, Dermatology, 2018

Certifications: American Academy of Dermatology, FAAD