Sarah Money MD, MBA
Physician, Pain Management
VA Charleston health care
Dr. Money is a physician in the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System.
I provide services to include the evaluation and management of chronic pain using comprehensive, evidence based treatment approaches, and reassess established patients to ensure the ongoing effectiveness of their care plans. I perform advanced interventional pain procedures, including spinal, neuraxial and major joint injections, utilizing fluoroscopic as well as ultrasound guidance. I work as part of a multidisciplinary team to provide a supportive and individualized plan for chronic pain management.
In my free time I like to read, explore new places, and try exotic food.