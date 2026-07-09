I provide services to include the evaluation and management of chronic pain using comprehensive, evidence based treatment approaches, and reassess established patients to ensure the ongoing effectiveness of their care plans. I perform advanced interventional pain procedures, including spinal, neuraxial and major joint injections, utilizing fluoroscopic as well as ultrasound guidance. I work as part of a multidisciplinary team to provide a supportive and individualized plan for chronic pain management.

In my free time I like to read, explore new places, and try exotic food.