Dr. Sarah Schmitt is the Associate Professor of Neurology at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System.

Medical School: Washington University of St. Louis

Residency: Neurology - University of Pennsylvania

Fellowship: Neurology, Epilepsy, Clinical Neurophysiology - University of Pennsylvania

Board Certification: Yes

As the daughter of a Vietnam veteran treated at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center, I am proud to provide the best possible care for other veterans treated at our facility. I am a trained specialist in the area of seizures and epilepsy. I want to enable our veterans with epilepsy to lead the best lives possible.