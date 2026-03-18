Sarah Schmitt MD
Associate Professor of Neurology
VA Charleston health care
Dr. Sarah Schmitt is the Associate Professor of Neurology at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System.
Medical School: Washington University of St. Louis
Residency: Neurology - University of Pennsylvania
Fellowship: Neurology, Epilepsy, Clinical Neurophysiology - University of Pennsylvania
Board Certification: Yes
As the daughter of a Vietnam veteran treated at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center, I am proud to provide the best possible care for other veterans treated at our facility. I am a trained specialist in the area of seizures and epilepsy. I want to enable our veterans with epilepsy to lead the best lives possible.