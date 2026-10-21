Dr. Sean Carter is a rheumatologist at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center, providing comprehensive care for Veterans with rheumatologic diseases.

He earned his medical degree from Central Michigan University College of Medicine followed by Internal Medicine residency and Chief Resident year at the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB), followed by fellowship training in rheumatology at the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC).

Dr. Carter has successfully completed the Ultrasound School of North American Rheumatologists (USSONAR) musculoskeletal ultrasound course, adding advanced diagnostic and procedural ultrasound skills to their clinical practice.

Clinically, he enjoys caring for the breadth of rheumatologic conditions that require immunosuppression for management, and is committed to delivering evidence-based, patient-centered care to the veteran population.

