Sergio L Pinski
Specialty Care
VA Charleston health care
Dr. Pinski is a provider with the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System.
Dr. Pinski is a nationally recognized cardiac electrophysiologist specializing in heart rhythm disorders, pacemakers, implantable defibrillators, and catheter ablation. He completed advanced electrophysiology training at the Cleveland Clinic and has held numerous academic leadership positions. His approach focuses on evidence-based care and helping patients achieve the best possible quality of life.