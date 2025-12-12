Shelly.Ozark

Having joined the VA in 2015, Dr Ozark provides acute neurological care to hospitalized Veterans in the Carolina Low Country.

In this role, she is responsible for the diagnosis and management of patients with acute neurological symptoms, including stroke, seizure, CNS infection, and inflammatory conditions, and is passionate about optimizing systems of care to produce the best possible patient outcomes. Dr Ozark previously served as the Stroke Director at the RHJ VAMC, guiding the facility to achieve Primary Stroke Center Designation.

A Neurology Faculty member at the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC), Dr Ozark helps train the next generation of neurology specialists. In addition to her inpatient care time there, she is also active in MUSC’s statewide Telehealth program, providing access to expert stroke care to even the most remote rural areas. She is also Medical Director for the Adult Ethics Consultation Service at MUSC.

A Florida native, Dr. Ozark completed her undergraduate education at Rollins College, combining her interests in anthropology, biology, and philosophy, Followed by graduate work in Medical Ethics at University of Pittsburgh, before pursuing her medical degree at the University of Miami, followed by Neurology residency training at Brown University/ Rhode Island Hospital, and fellowship specialization in Vascular Neurology through Emory University and Grady Hospitals in Atlanta, GA. She is board certified by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology (ABPN) in Neurology with a subspecialty in Vascular Neurology and is certified as a Healthcare Ethics Consultant through the Healthcare Ethics Consortium.

Outside of work, Dr Ozark is an avid gardener and bird watcher.