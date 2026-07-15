Dr. Solomon Hayon is an Assistant Professor of Urology and the Director of Men's Health and Male Infertility at the Medical University of South Carolina. He graduated with honors from Wake Forest University with a degree in Biophysics and was employed as a high school science teacher prior to pursuing medical training. He received a scholarship to attend the University of Maryland Medical School and completed his urology residency at the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill.



Dr. Hayon pursued further specialization, completing a fellowship in Andrology at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago. The fellowship included in-depth training regarding male infertility treatments, microsurgical sperm extraction, varicocele repair, vasectomy, and vasectomy reversal. Additionally, he spent time learning the medical and surgical management of Men's Health issues such as erectile dysfunction and Peyronie's disease. He strives to deliver exceptional patient care in a comfortable environment with a focus on education, communication, and patient engagement.