Sonia Suda MD
Hospitalist
VA Charleston health care
Dr. Suda is a provider at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System.
Dr. Suda earned her Doctor of Medicine degree from Tulane University in New Orleans, Louisiana. She then went on to complete her internal medicine residency at the August University/University of Georgia Medical Partnership in Athens, GA. She is a hospitalist at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center providing comprehensive inpatient care while teaching residents from the Medical University of South Carolina.