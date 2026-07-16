Dr. Stephen Kalhorn is board certified in neurosurgery.

Medical School: Loyola University Chicago Stritch School of Medicine

Residency: New York University Medical Center

Fellowship: New York University Medical Center

Board Certification: American Board of Neurological Surgery (ABNS)

I take care of adult patients with brain, spinal cord, and spinal column disorders, including brain tumors, spinal tumors, and degenerative, infectious, iatrogenic, and traumatic conditions affecting the spine, such as back pain, neck pain, spine fractures, and scoliosis. I am particularly interested in adult spinal deformity, thoracic disk herniations, and SI joint dysfunction. I performed the first endoscopic spine surgery in the Veterans Health Administration at Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center.

In my free time, I enjoy swimming.