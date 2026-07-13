Dr. Stephen Savage graduated from Dartmouth College in 1989, completed medical school at the Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons in 1993 and received his urology training at the Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York City in 1999. He went on to receive fellowship training in minimally invasive urology at the Cleveland Clinic Foundation. Following completion of his fellowship, he was the director of minimally invasive urology at Mount Sinai Medical Center from 2000 through 2002 when he joined the staff at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to help develop their minimally invasive urologic oncology program. He joined the staff at the Medical University of South Carolina and Hollings Cancer Center in 2004 as an associate professor of urology and director of minimally invasive urology.Dr. Savage has interest and expertise in the minimally invasive treatment of urologic cancers including prostate, kidney, bladder and testicular. He has performed complex minimally invasive surgeries since 1999 and continues to utilize these techniques to benefit patients in the approach to urologic cancer. He has published numerous articles related to urologic cancers and participates in many multidisciplinary clinical trials. He is the vice chairman of the Department of Urology and is the director of the urologic oncology fellowship at MUSC.