Steven Carroll, MD, PhD, is Professor of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine at the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC), where he holds the Gordon R. Hennigar, Jr., MD, Endowed Chair in Pathology. Dr. Carroll serves as the Director of the South Carolina Alzheimer's Disease Research Center and as the Director of the Carroll A. Campbell Jr. Neuropathology Laboratory (Brain Bank). Dr. Carroll is a practicing neuropathologist certified by the American Board of Pathology in Anatomic Pathology and Neuropathology. Dr. Carroll has over 30 years of experience as a molecular neurobiologist using human tissues, genetically engineered mouse models and genomic analyses to investigate the molecular basis of diseases of the human nervous system. Dr. Carroll is an Associate Editor for the American Journal of Pathology and the Journal of Neuropathology and Experimental Neurology. Dr. Carroll is a founding member of the Down Syndrome Biobank Consortium, an international consortium that banks brain tissue and other biospecimens from patients that have Down syndrome-associated Alzheimer’s disease.