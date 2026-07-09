Steven Oberle, DO, is a board-certified internal medicine physician and lead physician at the Savannah VA Clinic. Dr. Oberle earned his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree from the Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine in Blacksburg, Virginia in 2013, and completed his internal medicine residency at Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida in 2016. He is board certified by the American Osteopathic Board of Internal Medicine. Dr. Oberle has served veterans through the VA health system since 2017, providing comprehensive, patient-centered primary care to the Savannah community. Outside of medicine, he is an avid martial artist holding a purple belt in Gracie jiu-jitsu and enjoys playing guitar and piano.