Dr. Knight is a Staff Radiologist with the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System in Charleston, SC having joined the VA in 2021.

Dr. Knight provides supervision and interpretation of a wide variety of medical imaging tests to Veterans of the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System and several other VISN 7 facilities.

In this role, he is responsible for overseeing diagnostic medical imaging services during night and evening shifts; ensuring the highest quality X-ray, CT, MRI, and Ultrasound services are available for our Veterans whenever they are most needed.

Before joining the VA, he worked in private practice for over 20 years in the Knoxville, TN area. Dr Knight also served in the Tennessee Army National Guard and US Army Reserves, retiring as a Colonel after 33 years of service, and several deployments.

Dr. Knight earned a Doctor of Medicine degree from East Tennessee State University – Quillen College of Medicine, followed by 6 years of residency training at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Outside of work, he enjoys spending time with family, as well as many outdoor activities such as hiking, cycling, and boating.

Education and Credentials

Undergraduate: University of Tennessee at Chattanooga – BA 1987

Medical/Graduate School: East Tennessee State University – MD 1992

Residency/Fellowship: Vanderbilt University Medical Center 1992-1998

Certifications: Diplomate - American Board of Radiology - 1998

Diplomate - American Board of Nuclear Medicine - 1994 (recertified 2006)

Diplomate - National Board of Medical Examiners - 1993