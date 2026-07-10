Sunil K Das

𝙐𝙣𝙙𝙚𝙧𝙜𝙧𝙖𝙙𝙪𝙖𝙩𝙚: Vanderbilt University

𝙈𝙚𝙙𝙞𝙘𝙖𝙡 𝙎𝙘𝙝𝙤𝙤𝙡: Washington University in St Louis

𝙍𝙚𝙨𝙞𝙙𝙚𝙣𝙘𝙮: UC San Diego

𝙁𝙚𝙡𝙡𝙤𝙬𝙨𝙝𝙞𝙥: MAHEC Asheville

𝘽𝙤𝙖𝙧𝙙 𝘾𝙚𝙧𝙩𝙞𝙛𝙞𝙘𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣𝙨: Sports Medicine, Musculoskeletal Ultrasound (RMSK), Lifestyle Medicine



Dr. Das is honored to be providing non-operative musculoskeletal care to Low Country Veterans at the North Charleston VA since 2024.



Dr. Das places a high priority in helping patients understand their condition. A typical visit will consist of discussing the injury or condition onset, a review of available imaging, a thorough physical exam, and deciding together on the best treatment options. He has a special interest in using ultrasound to help diagnose injuries and guide injection treatments. He is also board certified in lifestyle medicine and enjoys helping his patients strategize ways to lead active, healthy lives.



Outside of work, you will find Dr. Das on the water tracking down redfish, playing tennis, or keeping up with Vandy Commodore football.

