Dr. Susan Cao earned her dual degree of Doctor of Medicine (M.D.) and Master of Biological Sciences (M.B.S.) from Allegheny University School of Medicine and completed her residency training at the University of Massachusetts. She previously served as a lead physician at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Centers (FLETC), providing medical care in support of our nation’s federal law enforcement agencies. Passionate about serving those who serve others, Dr. Cao has dedicated her career to caring for law enforcement personnel and veterans. A Mount Pleasant resident for almost 20 years, she is deeply committed to her community and takes pride in supporting the health and well-being of our local veterans.