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Suzanne Kerns MD

Psychiatrist

VA Charleston health care

Dr. Suzanne Kerns is a Psychiatrist at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System.

Medical School: University of Sydney 
Residency: Duke University Medical Center
Fellowship: Brain Stimulation - Medical University of South Carolina

Dr. Kerns has over a decade of experience treating patients with a variety of neuromodulation techniques including electroconvulsive therapy (ECT), transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS), and vagus nerve stimulation (VNS).   

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