Suzanne Kerns MD
Psychiatrist
VA Charleston health care
Dr. Suzanne Kerns is a Psychiatrist at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System.
Medical School: University of Sydney
Residency: Duke University Medical Center
Fellowship: Brain Stimulation - Medical University of South Carolina
Dr. Kerns has over a decade of experience treating patients with a variety of neuromodulation techniques including electroconvulsive therapy (ECT), transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS), and vagus nerve stimulation (VNS).