Tania Amin MD
Psychiatrist
VA Charleston health care
Dr. Tania Amin is a Psychiatrist at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System.
Medical School: GMC Srinagar India
Residency: Psychiatry - University of Missouri, Columbia MO
Fellowship: Psychiatry - UTSW, Dallas TX
Board Certification: Yes
I am an out patient psychiatrist at HNV clinic. A psychiatrist who is honest, hard working and takes her responsibilities very seriously.
In my free time I like to walk, participate in my kids sports activities, read, gardening, spend time with my husband, volunteer at the high school.