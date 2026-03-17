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Tania Amin MD

Psychiatrist

VA Charleston health care

Dr. Tania Amin is a Psychiatrist at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System.

Medical School: GMC Srinagar India 
Residency: Psychiatry - University of Missouri, Columbia MO 
Fellowship:    Psychiatry - UTSW, Dallas TX 
Board Certification: Yes

I am an out patient psychiatrist at HNV clinic.  A psychiatrist who is honest, hard working and takes her responsibilities very seriously. 

In my free time I like to walk, participate in my kids sports activities, read, gardening, spend time with my husband, volunteer at the high school.

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