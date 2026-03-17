Medical School: GMC Srinagar India

Residency: Psychiatry - University of Missouri, Columbia MO

Fellowship: Psychiatry - UTSW, Dallas TX

Board Certification: Yes

I am an out patient psychiatrist at HNV clinic. A psychiatrist who is honest, hard working and takes her responsibilities very seriously.

In my free time I like to walk, participate in my kids sports activities, read, gardening, spend time with my husband, volunteer at the high school.