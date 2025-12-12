Dr. Beiko is a Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine Physician with Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System in Charleston, SC.

Having joined the VA in 2020, Dr Beiko provides pulmonary specialty services in Charleston Clinic and Goose Creek Naval Base Clinic and critical care medicine services in Intensive Care Unit at Charleston location.

In this role, she is responsible for evaluating and treating wide array of patients with pulmonary disorders and patients who require ICU admission for life threatening illness. She is passionate about serving Veterans and is fully committed to providing excellent care for her patients. In addition, she supervises trainees and provides teaching to students, residents and fellows.

Before joining the VA, she was working full time at Medical University of South Carolina, achieving Associate Professor rank and serving as a physician, educator and researcher.

Dr Beiko earned her Medical Degree from Belarussian State Medical University, followed by residency training in Internal Medicine and fellowship training in Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine (Medical University of South Carolina). In addition to her medical training, she also graduated with Master of Science in Clinical research in 2016.

Outside of work she enjoys reading, learning languages, cooking, travelling and playing tennis.

She is board certified in Internal Medicine, Pulmonary Medicine and Critical Care Medicine.