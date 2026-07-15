Ted A. Meyer, M.D. Ph.D. joined the Department of Otolaryngology - Head and Neck Surgery at MUSC in 2004 and was later named the director of the MUSC cochlear implant program. Dr. Meyer grew up in St. Louis, Missouri, and graduated from Washington University, where he majored in mathematics and was captain of the tennis team. In 1995, he graduated from the Medical Scholars Program at the University of Illinois College of Medicine in Urbana-Champaign with a medical degree and a doctoral degree in Speech \& Hearing Science. Dr. Meyer then completed a residency in otolaryngology - head and neck surgery at Indiana University, where he trained with Dr. Richard Miyamoto. Residency was followed by a fellowship in neurotology at the University of Iowa, where he trained with Dr. Bruce Gantz. Dr. Meyer limits his practice to the evaluation and treatment of adults and children with otologic and neurotologic disorders.



