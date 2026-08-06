Theodore S Gourdin MD
Hematology and Oncology Physician
VA Charleston health care
Dr. Gourdin is a Hematology and Oncology Physician at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System.
Dr. Gourdin is a board-certified hematologist and medical oncologist specializing in the treatment of blood disorders and cancer, with particular interest in genitourinary malignancies. He earned his MD from the University of South Carolina and completed fellowship training in hematology-oncology at the University of Maryland. He believes in combining cutting-edge therapies with compassionate, personalized cancer care.