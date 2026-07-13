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Man with short hair and stethoscope smiling against a light-colored wall.

Thomas B Falace

Primary Care

VA Charleston health care

Dr. Falace is a provider with the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System.

Dr. Falace joined the VA in 2024, serving Veterans as an Internal Medicine physician in Primary Care at the Savannah CBOC. He previously practiced primary care outside of the VA.

Undergraduate: University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Medical School: University of Kentucky 

Residency: University of South Carolina

Outside of work, Dr. Falace enjoys tennis, piano, spending time with his family and dogs, and exploring all that Savannah has to offer.

Last updated: 