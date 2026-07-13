Thomas B Falace
Primary Care
VA Charleston health care
Dr. Falace is a provider with the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System.
Dr. Falace joined the VA in 2024, serving Veterans as an Internal Medicine physician in Primary Care at the Savannah CBOC. He previously practiced primary care outside of the VA.
Undergraduate: University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
Medical School: University of Kentucky
Residency: University of South Carolina
Outside of work, Dr. Falace enjoys tennis, piano, spending time with his family and dogs, and exploring all that Savannah has to offer.