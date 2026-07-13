Thomas B Falace

Dr. Falace joined the VA in 2024, serving Veterans as an Internal Medicine physician in Primary Care at the Savannah CBOC. He previously practiced primary care outside of the VA.



Undergraduate: University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill



Medical School: University of Kentucky



Residency: University of South Carolina



Outside of work, Dr. Falace enjoys tennis, piano, spending time with his family and dogs, and exploring all that Savannah has to offer.