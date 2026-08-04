Thomas Brothers MD
Chief of Vascular Surgery
VA Charleston health care
Dr. Brothers is a surgeon at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System.
I have been at the Ralph H. Johnson Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center since 1991. I have been involved in clinical research focused primarily on arterial occlusive disease of the legs. My special interest has been on developing models to predict the outcomes of treatment in order to improve patient quality of life to the greatest extent.
In my free time, I enjoy the outdoors and outdoor activities with my family.