Medical School: Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

Residency: Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center at Boston, MA

Fellowship: University of Minnesota at Minneapolis, MN

Board Certification: Yes

Originally from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Dr. Curran received his undergraduate degree from Duke University and subsequently his medical degree from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City. He completed general surgery residency and research fellowship at the Harvard-affiliated Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston during which time he received a masters of public health from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. From there he pursued a year of specialty fellowship training in colon and rectal surgery at the University of Minnesota before joining the faculty at the Medical University of South Carolina and Ralph H. Johnson VA Hospital. His clinical interests include benign anorectal conditions, diverticulitis, inflammatory bowel disease (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease), and colon and rectal cancer with a particular focus on minimally invasive and robotic surgical procedures. His research program focuses on comparative effectiveness and quality improvement in colon and rectal surgery. He has authored numerous peer-reviewed scientific publications and is active in multiple national surgical societies related to colon and rectal surgery.

In my free time I like sooking, traveling, spending time with family