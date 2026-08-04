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Thomas E Miller III MD

Hospitalist / Internal Medicine Physician

VA Charleston health care

Dr. Miller III is a Hospitalist / Internal Medicine Physician at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System.

Dr. Thomas Miller is an internal medicine physician and hospitalist at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center. He earned his MD and completed his Internal Medicine residency at the Medical University of South Carolina after receiving a biology degree from the College of Charleston. He is committed to delivering thoughtful, evidence-based inpatient care and partnering with patients to improve health outcomes.

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