Medical School: MSN - University of South Carolina

Board Certification: Yes

Same Day Access (SDA) clinic. I provide mental health treatment to walk in patients within the RHJ hospital system. I served 12 years in the military (4 active, 8 reserve), was enlisted as a combat medic, and am an OIF veteran. Prior to becoming a nurse practitioner, I was an ER nurse for 11 years, and was lucky enough to win nurse of the year in 2017.

In my free time I like to spend time with family, listen to audiobooks and try to survive Charleston traffic.