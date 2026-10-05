Dr. Schelby is a board certified family medicine physician. He joined the US Air Force in 2014, and completed medical school at the University of New Mexico, before finishing his residency at Scott, AFB in St. Louis in 2017. During his residency he completed his certification in Medical Acupuncture from the Helm's Medical Institute. After residency he took on the role of Assistant Professor at the Scott AFB Family Medicine Residency where he served as Medical Director. After separating from the military in 2024 and a brief two year stint in value based care, he followed his wife to Charleston to start his VA career in 2026. Dr. Schelby enjoys providing evidence-based, wholistic care and building long-term relationships with his patients and fellow veterans. When not working he coaches Tee-ball, takes his kids on scouting camping trips, and reads bad science fiction.