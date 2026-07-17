Dr. Tibor Fülöp is a Professor of Medicine and nephrologist with medical and doctoral degrees from Semmelweis University in Hungary and fellowship training in nephrology and hypertension at the University of Iowa. He serves as Section Chief of Nephrology at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center and has extensive expertise in chronic kidney disease, dialysis, hypertension, and kidney transplantation. Dr. Fülöp is committed to delivering comprehensive, compassionate kidney care while advancing research and education in nephrology.