Dr. Timothy Legare, MD, MS, RPVI, joins the Division of Vascular Surgery as an Assistant Professor, effective August 18. Dr. Legare is a fellowship-trained vascular surgeon who specializes in the treatment of peripheral arterial disease, limb preservation, dialysis access surgery, aortic and arterial aneurysms, carotid disease and venous disease, using the latest open and minimally invasive endovascular techniques.



Dr. Legare completed his undergraduate studies at the College of Charleston, earned a master’s degree in medical science at the University of South Florida, and went on to receive his medical degree from the University of Central Florida. There, he was inducted into the Alpha Omega Alpha Medical Honor Society and the Gold Humanism Honor Society, recognizing his excellence in academics and compassionate care.



He completed his general surgery residency and vascular surgery fellowship at Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center in New Orleans, where he received numerous awards for his dedication to patient care, including the Norma J. Preston Humanism Award and the Colin Goodier Award.



Dr. Legare’s passion for innovation is reflected in his numerous peer-reviewed publications and book chapters on advanced vascular topics, including complex dialysis access and vascular trauma. He is deeply committed to staying at the forefront of surgical advancements to provide his patients with the highest level of care.