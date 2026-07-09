Tochukwu C Iloabuchi MD
Primary Care
VA Charleston health care
Dr. Iloabuchi is a provider with the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System.
Medical School: Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka Anambra state Nigeria.
Residency: Internal Medicine – Interfaith Medical Center Brooklyn NY.
Fellowship: Geriatric Medicine-Indiana University IN.
Board Certification: Yes (Internal medicine and Geriatric medicine).
Veteran: Yes.
In addition, I have a master's degree in clinical research from Indiana University and have previously completed multiple mini fellowships from Duke University and Indiana University in leadership and clinical education. I also have several peer reviewed publications. My areas of expertise include care of complex older adults, and patient centered medical care.