Medical School: Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka Anambra state Nigeria.

Residency: Internal Medicine – Interfaith Medical Center Brooklyn NY.

Fellowship: Geriatric Medicine-Indiana University IN.

Board Certification: Yes (Internal medicine and Geriatric medicine).

Veteran: Yes.



In addition, I have a master's degree in clinical research from Indiana University and have previously completed multiple mini fellowships from Duke University and Indiana University in leadership and clinical education. I also have several peer reviewed publications. My areas of expertise include care of complex older adults, and patient centered medical care.

