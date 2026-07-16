Tracy A Novosel MD
Dermatologist
VA Charleston health care
Dr. Novosel is a provider at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System.
Dr. Novosel is a board-certified dermatologist who earned her medical degree from Eastern Virginia Medical School and completed dermatology residency training there as Chief Resident. She has extensive experience in private practice dermatology and a special interest in contact dermatitis and patient education. Dr. Novosel strives to provide compassionate, practical care that empowers patients to understand and manage their skin conditions.