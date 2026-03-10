Medical School: Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences

Residency: Family Medicine - 60th Medical Group, Travis AFB, CA

Board Certification: Yes

I serve as the Chief of Primary Care for the Ralph H. Johnson VAHCS leading primary care operations across 7 Community Based Outpatient Clinics in South Carolina and Georgia. I have over 20 years of healthcare experience as a Family Medicine physician and physician leader. I completed 24 years of Active Duty service in the Unites States Air Force as a Family Physician, Flight Surgeon, Chief Medical Officer, Deputy Command Surgeon, and Command Surgeon. I joined the VA in 2022 upon retirement from Active Duty service.

In my free time I like to landscape and work on home improvement projects.