Medical School: Medical University of SC

Residency: Medical University of SC

My experience includes both inpatient and outpatient work, but my current role is primarily administrative. I have been privileged to serve Veterans through VA for over 30 years, and I myself am a Veteran of the United States Army (Medical Corps, 1990-1994). I feel a deep connection to the mission of the VA, and do my best to ensure that we are providing the best care anywhere.

I enjoy running, cooking, sewing and traveling.