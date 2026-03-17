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Virginia Villeponteaux MD

Deputy Chief, Mental Health Service Line

VA Charleston health care

Dr. Virginia Villeponteaux is a Psychiatrist at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System.

Medical School: Medical University of SC 
Residency: Medical University of SC

My experience includes both inpatient and outpatient work, but my current role is primarily administrative.  I have been privileged to serve Veterans through VA for over 30 years, and I myself am a Veteran of the United States Army (Medical Corps, 1990-1994).  I feel a deep connection to the mission of the VA, and do my best to ensure that we are providing the best care anywhere.   

I enjoy running, cooking, sewing and traveling.

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