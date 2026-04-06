Medical School: Medical University of South Carolina

Board Certification: Yes

I work for the neurosurgery team where we primarily care for patients with surgical conditions of the brain and spinal cord. I started my nursing career caring for neurosurgical patients in the inpatient setting so I am able to provide veterans with a view of the entire perioperative period.

On my free time I enjoy trying new restaurants, watching my Clemson Tigers, and spending time with my family and my French bulldog, Sumo.