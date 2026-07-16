Dr. William Albergotti is board certified in Otolaryngology.

Medical School: Medical University of South Carolina

Residency: Otolaryngology - University of Pittsburgh Medical Center

Fellowship: Head & Neck Surgery at the Medical University of South Carolina

Board Certification: American Board of Otolaryngology - Head and Neck Surgery

Head and neck surgeons treat benign and cancerous tumors of the head and neck including skin, thyroid, mouth, throat, salivary glands, sinuses and parathyroid. We are the team leaders for treatment of head and neck cancer and help to coordinate care both within and outside of the VA.