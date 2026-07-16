William Albergotti III MD
Surgeon - Otolaryngology
VA Charleston health care
Dr. Albergotti is a provider at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System.
Dr. William Albergotti is board certified in Otolaryngology.
Medical School: Medical University of South Carolina
Residency: Otolaryngology - University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
Fellowship: Head & Neck Surgery at the Medical University of South Carolina
Board Certification: American Board of Otolaryngology - Head and Neck Surgery
Head and neck surgeons treat benign and cancerous tumors of the head and neck including skin, thyroid, mouth, throat, salivary glands, sinuses and parathyroid. We are the team leaders for treatment of head and neck cancer and help to coordinate care both within and outside of the VA.