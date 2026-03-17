Medical School: University of Tulsa

Residency: Predoctoral Clinical Internship Program - VA Central Western Massachusetts Health Care System

Fellowship: VAQS/HSR Advanced Postdoctoral Fellowship Programs - Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System

I mostly provide individual psychotherapy for a range of presenting issues generally centered around negative affect. My clinical perspective is primarily based on the third-wave of cognitive behavioral therapies to work towards contact with the present moment, changing the relationship to internal experience, and moving in valued directions.

My research focuses on LGBTQ+ health equity and has included studying the properties of psychological assessment tools with transgender and gender diverse (TGD) individuals, how psychological assessment is used with TGD Veterans, and evaluating aspects of the PRIDE In All Who Served LGBTQ+ Veteran Health Promotion intervention. I am luck to have an ongoing collaborative network with wonderful researchers throughout the country.

My main hobby is live entertainment both in music and comedy; I try to see Metallica at least once a year. I also have been pursuing and tracking new music to understand my own tastes and to determine whether new music is genuinely bad or I am just old (Spoiler: it's the latter and new music is pretty great once you give it a chance).