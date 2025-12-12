Dr. William Groh is a Cardiac Electrophysiologist (heart rhythm) and Cardiovascular (heart) Disease specialist with the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System.

He provides medical care for Veterans in the Cardiac Electrophysiology Clinic, General Cardiology Clinic, and in Inpatient Care. Dr. Groh joined the VA in South Carolina in 2014.

Dr. Groh is an expert in all aspects of heart rhythm and general heart care management including atrial fibrillation, ventricular arrhythmias, pacemaker management, implanted defibrillator management, syncope (fainting) evaluation, hypertension, coronary artery issues, cardiac disease prevention, and heart failure. Dr. Groh focuses on maintaining health and quality of life for Veterans with complex heart issues.

Dr. Groh trained in hospital systems throughout the United States. Prior to the cardiology position at the VA in South Carolina, he was in Indianapolis, IN as a practicing Physician at the Indiana University affiliated Hospitals including the Roudebush VA Health Care System.